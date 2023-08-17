Firefighters respond to home fire in Bryan
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department responded Wednesday night to a home fire in the 2900 block of Rustling Oaks Drive between Memorial Drive and Broadmoor Drive.
The story continues below
At least 20 firefighters are on the scene battling thick smoke pouring out of the structure along with flames shooting through the roof.
It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.
We have a reporter on the scene gathering more details.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.