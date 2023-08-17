Friends of the Bryan & College Station Public Library System: Young Reader Book Sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of the Bryan & College Station Public Library System is having their Young Reader Book Sale at the Clara B. Mounce Library in Bryan this weekend.

The books included are suitable for a range of age levels as well as varied languages.

“Literacy, reading level, the ability to communicate with other people, these are such critical skills. They affect people’s whole lives. So we hope children read and develop vocabularies,” said Susan Adams, President of the Friends of the Bryan & College Station Public Library System.

The book sale is being held on the second floor of the library on Aug 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. for non-members, and 9 a.m. for members.

You can find out more information on their website.

