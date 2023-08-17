Friends of the Bryan & College Station Public Library System: Young Reader Book Sale

The Friends of the Bryan & College Station Public Library System is having their Young Reader Book Sale at the 2nd floor of the Clara B. Mounce Library in Bryan.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of the Bryan & College Station Public Library System is having their Young Reader Book Sale at the Clara B. Mounce Library in Bryan this weekend.

The books included are suitable for a range of age levels as well as varied languages.

“Literacy, reading level, the ability to communicate with other people, these are such critical skills. They affect people’s whole lives. So we hope children read and develop vocabularies,” said Susan Adams, President of the Friends of the Bryan & College Station Public Library System.

The book sale is being held on the second floor of the library on Aug 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. for non-members, and 9 a.m. for members.

You can find out more information on their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
Together Century Square expects to add 8 to 10 new businesses in the new development that will...
Century Square announces new businesses for second phase development
“The Texas A&M Space Institute will make sure the state expands its role as a leader in the new...
Texas A&M to build facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston
The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Baylor Scott and White celebrating 10 years with expansions, keeping residents close to home
Baylor Scott & White in College Station is celebrating a decade of having its hospital open.
Baylor Scott & White celebrating 10 years with expansions, keeping residents close to home
Area law enforcement weigh in on Texas A&M University police policy change
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)