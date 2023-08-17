From The Ground Up: Adapting to changes the year brings

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Changing the course every year is nothing new for farmers and ranchers. Whether it’s shifts in the economy, weather or any other challenges, doing a complete 180 on their original plans is something they are expecting.

“Seems like every year just gives me more and more challenges,” said Brazos County rancher Mike Kristynik. “We’ve had good winter moisture. We had a really good rye grass crop. I was looking forward to making some good hay and then it started raining in April and it wouldn’t quit. The hay got mature and then the heavy rains beat it down and the crop lodged. So when it was time to cut it, we had a hard time cutting it.”

Kristynik has been farming for over 50 years and says no year is ever the same. What started off as a damp year filled with rain storms has now turned into a dry spell.

“As soon as we got it off, we fertilized for a second cutting and then it quit raining. We’ve got a lot of money sitting on the ground there and had no moisture on it now going for over a month,” said Kristynik.

While the weather and economy aren’t something agriculturalists can control, they try to focus on what they can, like selling the items they produce.

“The only thing we can control is when we sell our crop. If we get timely rains and we watch the markets and get some good prices come the fall, if we book our feeds in a timely manner, we can control that.”

As unpredictable as farmers’ and ranchers’ jobs can be, Kristynik says that is one of the things they really love about the work they do.

“That’s just agriculture, it’s challenges every time you turn around and I think that’s also what makes it so interesting why so many people stay in it is because of the challenge.”

From the Ground Up: Adapting to Changes
