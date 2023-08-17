Hometown Heroes: Franklin

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - We continue our hometown hero coverage with the defending class 3A division one state champions, the Franklin Lions.

With 32 wins in a row, Franklin holds the longest current winning streak in the state.

The Lions have made the trip to AT&T stadium three years in a row, taking home the title the last two years. In 2022, Franklin beat Brock 17-14 with a game-winning field goal. While it won’t be easy, Franklin’s goal for 2023 is a three-peat.

“Of course I believe in our team and our staff,” said senior Braden Smith. “We have all the pieces we’ve had the last three years to come back and do it again.”

The Lions believe their greatest strength this season is the amount of players with game time experience returning.

“We got several weapons coming back on the offense. We got three of our starting O-lineman coming back and of course we got #1 Jayden Jackson, he’s a big part of our offense,” said quarterback Cort Lowry.

While the Lions graduated their main offensive weapon, running back Bryson Washington, to Baylor Franklin has key players back on the field.

Returning starters on both sides of the ball include Lowry, running back Jackson, tight end Braden Smith, defensive back Devyn Hidrogo, defensive end Major Kimbrough and linebackers Brayden Youree and Colby Smith.

“Our defense has a ton of strength, especially our D-line and our linebackers, the front seven,” said Jackson. “I know for sure, in my mind for sure we are going to go back [to state]. We just got to keep working hard and stay humble.”

Franklin’s season kicks off at Woodville on August 25th.

