Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites

Former President Trump is charged with racketeering in the Georgia election interference case. (CNN, POOL, GA SENATE CHAMBERS, WPIX, FBI, WABC, WXIA, NATIONAL A
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Purported names, photos and addresses of grand jurors in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia are circulating on the far-right internet

That Fulton County grand jury voted this week to indict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Experts said some anonymous users are calling for violence against the jurors.

The names being circulated on these far-right wing sites appear to match the names of at least 13 of the 26 grand jurors that served on the panel.

It’s not clear if those are the actual grand jurors or just people with the same names. Some of the addresses appear to be wrong.

Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Four people displaced after firefighters face tall flames, thick smoke at Bryan home
Together Century Square expects to add 8 to 10 new businesses in the new development that will...
Century Square announces new businesses for second phase development
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
“The Texas A&M Space Institute will make sure the state expands its role as a leader in the new...
Texas A&M to build facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston
Joshua Herrin, seen here in a 2020 mug shot, is charged with shooting a Bryan police officer...
Judge: No bond reduction for man accused of shooting law enforcement officers

Latest News

Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery
Drought continues to worsen in our area and across most of the Lone Star State.
Drought continues to worsen statewide
Terran Green, James Green
Authorities find getaway vehicle of suspects who shot Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy
FILE - The White House is shown, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. The Biden administration says...
White House lawyer who advised Biden on pandemic and GOP investigations is set to leave next month
Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury....
Sitting grand jury in Trump trial to be difficult, Georgia state senator says