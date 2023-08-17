Teen accused of shooting car owner last seen in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local law enforcement agencies are still searching for a teenager accused of stealing a car and then shooting the vehicle’s owner in Hearne.

The shooting happened Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, Jaiden McGrew, 17, was spotted in Brazos County, according to Hearne Police.

If you know where he’s at you’re urged to call Hearne PD at 979-279-5333

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.