Teen accused of shooting car owner last seen in Brazos County

On Tuesday, Jaiden McGrew, 17, was spotted in Brazos County, according to Hearne Police.
Jaiden McGrew is now wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
Jaiden McGrew is now wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.(Photo shared by Hearne Police)
By Rusty Surette and Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local law enforcement agencies are still searching for a teenager accused of stealing a car and then shooting the vehicle’s owner in Hearne.

The shooting happened Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, Jaiden McGrew, 17, was spotted in Brazos County, according to Hearne Police.

If you know where he’s at you’re urged to call Hearne PD at 979-279-5333

