Treat of the Day: Reveille poses at city hall to celebrate Blinn, A&M back to school

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first lady of Aggieland, Reveille, visited College Station City Hall yesterday for a photoshoot.

Miss Rev is returning to Aggieland after a summer with her Mascot Corporals Teddy and Nicky in Baytown, Texas.

The city of College Station posted the picture to their social media, wishing all students a great fall semester at Blinn and Texas A&M.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
Together Century Square expects to add 8 to 10 new businesses in the new development that will...
Century Square announces new businesses for second phase development
“The Texas A&M Space Institute will make sure the state expands its role as a leader in the new...
Texas A&M to build facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston
The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances

Latest News

The first lady of Aggieland, Reveille, visited College Station City Hall yesterday for a...
Treat of the Day: Reveille poses for a photo to celebrate Blinn, A&M back to school
Treat of the Day: 4-H Achievement Banquet
Treat of the Day: 4-H Achievement Banquet
Aidan (AJ) Adamek of Yoakum, TX and A&M freshman, is one of four runner ups of DQ’s biggest fan...
Treat of the Day: Dairy Queen names biggest Jalitos Fan in Texas
Aidan (AJ) Adamek of Yoakum, TX and A&M freshman, is one of four runner ups of DQ’s biggest fan...
Treat of the Day: Biggest Jalitos Fan in Texas