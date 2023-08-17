Treat of the Day: Reveille poses at city hall to celebrate Blinn, A&M back to school
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first lady of Aggieland, Reveille, visited College Station City Hall yesterday for a photoshoot.
Miss Rev is returning to Aggieland after a summer with her Mascot Corporals Teddy and Nicky in Baytown, Texas.
The city of College Station posted the picture to their social media, wishing all students a great fall semester at Blinn and Texas A&M.
