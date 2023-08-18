300,000 gallons of wastewater released unintentionally from City of Bryan’s sanitary sewer system

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan says an estimated 300,000 gallons of wastewater was released unintentionally Saturday.

In a press release sent to KBTX on Friday, the city says an equipment failure at the Burton Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant’s pump station resulted in the plant being offline for about 12 hours.

The city says there is no threat to the Bryan Public Drinking Water System because of this incident. City crews are monitoring drinking water quality to ensure water quality standards are met.

The City of Bryan has released the following precautionary statements:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

