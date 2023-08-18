Aggie Volleyball Exhibition Preview: No. 15 Baylor

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team hosts No. 15 Baylor in an exhibition match to conclude its preseason Saturday at 4 p.m. in Reed Arena.

First-year head coach Jamie Morrison and his newly assembled staff will embark on their first season together Saturday. With a full semester under he and his staff’s belt, the Aggies kick off their 2023 campaign with a clean slate, returning nine players, bringing in a pair of transfers and adding three freshmen.

The Aggies got a taste of action in Tuesday’s Maroon & White scrimmage. Morrison’s squad played a four-set match, allowing he and his staff to see their student-athletes progress since his takeover in December of last year.

A&M has plenty of history with Baylor, dominating the Bears in the pair’s overall series, 59-13. The programs’ first meeting dates back to the second season in Texas A&M volleyball history, 1976, with the Maroon & White claiming victory, 2-1. This exhibition will be the teams’ first meeting in 12 years. The Aggies currently hold a two-match win-streak, as A&M secured a pair of wins during the 2011 season.

Admission to the match is free. Fans may park in lot 100 and are asked to enter through the main entry. Doors open 60 minutes before first serve (4 p.m.) and clear bag policy will be enforced.

New season ticket purchases for the 2023 Texas A&M volleyball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

