Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zing is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Aug. 18.

This sweet boy is about two-years-old. He’s been at the shelter for about two months and knows some basic commands.

Zing loves to run around and play with other dogs, and according to the shelter, he gets along with every dog he meets.

During the month of August, Aggieland Humane Society has free adoptions every Friday. All cats, dogs, puppies and kittens adopted will come with their standard adoption package: spay or neuter surgery, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Take a look at Zing and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

