Aggies earn 12th straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies were recognized for their scholastic success, receiving the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award as the organization announced its list of honorees for the 2022-2023 school year.

Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri’s team earned the award for the 12th year in a row and 14th overall, registering a 3.40 GPA for fall 2022 and spring 2023.

“This is an award we always take great pride in,” Guerrieri said. “Two things we always talk about as a program are ‘team’ and ‘academics’, so this is an award we take great satisfaction in earning. It is a testament to all the players’ hard work in the classroom. It says a lot about the quality of the people we have on this team – a squad of young women who are dedicated to being successful in the classroom, as well as on the field.”

A team must have a composite team grade-point average of at least a 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) for all players who appeared on the official NCAA roster forms for the fall season (2022) to be considered for the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award.

Last school year, the Maroon & White picked up an ensemble of academic awards. Six players earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 team, including Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula, and Taylor Pounds. Colvin and Pounds earned the award for the second consecutive season. A vast 17 Aggies made the SEC Fall 2022 Academic Honor Roll.

This season, A&M is 0-1, losing the season opener in a nailbiter to No. 6 Florida State. The Aggies look to bounce back on Sunday against Washington State at 6 p.m. on Ellis Field.

