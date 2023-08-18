Aggies earn 12th straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies were recognized for their scholastic success, receiving the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award as the organization announced its list of honorees for the 2022-2023 school year.

Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri’s team earned the award for the 12th year in a row and 14th overall, registering a 3.40 GPA for fall 2022 and spring 2023.

“This is an award we always take great pride in,” Guerrieri said. “Two things we always talk about as a program are ‘team’ and ‘academics’, so this is an award we take great satisfaction in earning. It is a testament to all the players’ hard work in the classroom. It says a lot about the quality of the people we have on this team – a squad of young women who are dedicated to being successful in the classroom, as well as on the field.”

A team must have a composite team grade-point average of at least a 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) for all players who appeared on the official NCAA roster forms for the fall season (2022) to be considered for the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award.

Last school year, the Maroon & White picked up an ensemble of academic awards. Six players earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 team, including Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Kate Colvin, Maile Hayes, Macy Matula, and Taylor Pounds. Colvin and Pounds earned the award for the second consecutive season. A vast 17 Aggies made the SEC Fall 2022 Academic Honor Roll.

This season, A&M is 0-1, losing the season opener in a nailbiter to No. 6 Florida State. The Aggies look to bounce back on Sunday against Washington State at 6 p.m. on Ellis Field.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin
National Hurricane Center now monitoring FOUR areas for potential tropical development
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
CSPD responds to Regent questioning integrity of student traffic stops

Latest News

Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor and Lifetime Achievement Honorees announced
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggie Volleyball Exhibition Preview: No. 15 Baylor
Aggies lose tough one to No. 6 Florida State 2-1
Bryan and College Station ISDs host fundraiser scrimmages
Bryan and College Station ISDs host fundraiser scrimmages