Aggies lose tough one to No. 6 Florida State 2-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M Aggies fell short against the No. 6 Florida State Seminoles, 2-1, in Thursday night’s season opener at Ellis Field. Florida State needed an 86th-minute goal to get by challenging Aggies.

The Aggies and Seminoles were neck and neck on the stat sheet. FSU had more shots (11-10) and shots on goal (5-4) but the teams were tied on saves and corner kicks (3-3).

Florida State was first on the board scoring in the 24th minute, turning a throw-in into a goal.

The Maroon & White tied the match with five minutes left in the first half on Sammy Smith’s first goal as an Aggie. Quinn Cornog sent a long ball down the right flank to MaKhiya McDonald who got around the defender. McDonald sent a high cross from near the end line on the right side of the penalty box to Smith who headed the ball into the net from seven yards out.

The match was tied 1-1 until the four-minute mark in the second half. Florida State’s Ran Iwai passed it down the middle of the field to Taylor Huff who needed one touch to score the goal and seal the win for the Seminoles.

SCORING SUMMARY24′- On a throw in, Amelia Van Zanten passed it to Beata Olsson who dribbled it a couple of times before firing a laser that clipped an Aggie defender at the top of the penalty box with the redirect floating over a leaping A&M keeper. FSU 1, A&M 0

40′- Quinn Cornog sent a long ball down the right flank to MaKhiya McDonald who spun around the defender and kicked a high to Sammy Smith who headed it into the goal from seven yards out. A&M 1, FSU 1

86′- Ran Iwai passed it down the middle of the field to Taylor Huff who made a quick kick to the back of the net. FSU 2, A&M 1

UP NEXT...The Aggies return to Ellis Field on Sunday for a 6 p.m. match against the Washington State Cougars.

