Brazos County prepares for Citizen’s Sheriff Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re interested law enforcement and learning how your local Sheriff’s Office operates, now is the time to apply for the Brazos County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy.

The Brazos County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy is an eight week program that gives participants a firsthand look at how the Sheriff’s Office operates.

Members will learn about the latest trends and procedures in law enforcement, as well as the duties and responsibilities of various divisions within the Sheriff’s Office.

Topics will include animal control, patrol and traffic stops, crime scene investigations, hostage negotiation, SWAT and more.

They will also tour various facilities and participate in hands-on workshops.

Classes run from Aug. 22 to Oct. 17 at the Brazos County Citizen’s Sheriff’s Office, located at 1700 West Hwy 21 in Bryan.

For application information, email DWilcox@brazoscountytx.gov or go to their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.