Brazos County prepares for Citizen’s Sheriff Academy

Classes help people learn more about the day to day operations of a sheriff’s office
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re interested law enforcement and learning how your local Sheriff’s Office operates, now is the time to apply for the Brazos County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy.

The Brazos County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy is an eight week program that gives participants a firsthand look at how the Sheriff’s Office operates.

Members will learn about the latest trends and procedures in law enforcement, as well as the duties and responsibilities of various divisions within the Sheriff’s Office.

Topics will include animal control, patrol and traffic stops, crime scene investigations, hostage negotiation, SWAT and more.

They will also tour various facilities and participate in hands-on workshops.

Classes run from Aug. 22 to Oct. 17 at the Brazos County Citizen’s Sheriff’s Office, located at 1700 West Hwy 21 in Bryan.

For application information, email DWilcox@brazoscountytx.gov or go to their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin
National Hurricane Center now monitoring FOUR areas for potential tropical development
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
CSPD responds to Regent questioning integrity of student traffic stops

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Free manufacturing camp at RELLIS preparing people for new, higher paying jobs
Rollins says an agreement was made at the meeting to move their contract to a month-to-month...
Brazos County VFD working through agreement with Emergency Services District
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Zing is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Aug. 18
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zing