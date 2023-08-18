Brazos County VFD working through agreement with Emergency Services District

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Starting next month, the Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department 2 will be operating on a month-to-month agreement with Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 2.

The fire department services communities like Kurten, Edge and Wixon Valley.

When an agenda item to discuss the termination of the agreement appeared Thursday night, residents and interested parties shared concerns with KBTX about the loss of services.

Public Information Officer for VFD 2, Travis Rollins, told KBTX Friday the residents they serve should not be concerned about losing services at the end of this month. Rollins says an agreement was made at the meeting to move their contract to a month-to-month agreement until a decision on the language of a new agreement is met. Brazos County ESD 2 is the taxing authority that contracts the department’s volunteers.

“Bottom line, the District 2 Volunteer Fire Department, we have no intention of going anywhere,” said Rollins.

He encourages anyone interested in the issue to attend next month’s meeting.

“The ESD meeting is a public meeting, so if you live in Kurten, Edge, Wixon Valley, out in Northeast Brazos County, we encourage you to go to attend those meetings. You are able to offer input at the beginning of the meeting.”

The next meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. on September 11 at the Zion Church of Kurten, located at 977 N. FM 2038 in Bryan. You can keep up with meetings and agendas for ESD 2 here. The board is also working to finalize a new tax rate.

