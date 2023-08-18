Bryan and College Station ISD high school football teams host fundraiser scrimmage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD high school football teams scrimmaged Thursday night, and it had a dual purpose. Not only to get better on the field, but also serve as a fundraiser.

The Vikings are hosting A&M Consolidated at Merrill Green Stadium. While College Station is hosting Pearland.

Proceeds donated during the “Our Day to Shine” event will be turned over to the Texas High Schools Coaches Education Foundation which will use it to assist athletes and coaches that are experiencing hardships.

To date the Foundation has paid over $641,000 to athletes and coaches in need.

