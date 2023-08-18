Caldwell Police Officer cleared in shooting death of 15-year-old

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell Police Officer Coleman Decker has been cleared in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Texas DPS confirmed a Burleson County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of Officer Decker.

On June 17, Decker was responding to reports of several vehicle burglaries in the area, resulting in a foot chase with the suspect.

After a struggle, the 15-year-old suspect shot Decker. Decker returned fire, killing the teen.

Texas rangers investigated the incident and presented findings to the grand jury that cleared Decker.

