Caldwell Police Officer cleared in shooting death of 15-year-old

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell Police Officer Coleman Decker has been cleared in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Texas DPS confirmed a Burleson County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing on the part of Officer Decker.

On June 17, Decker was responding to reports of several vehicle burglaries in the area, resulting in a foot chase with the suspect.

After a struggle, the 15-year-old suspect shot Decker. Decker returned fire, killing the teen.

Texas rangers investigated the incident and presented findings to the grand jury that cleared Decker.

For previous coverage on this incident click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
Terran Green
MANHUNT OVER: Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County captured
“The Texas A&M Space Institute will make sure the state expands its role as a leader in the new...
Texas A&M to build facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

Latest News

Friday Weather Update - August 18
Hotter-than-average temperatures are expected for the Brazos Valley through the month of...
NOAA just gave us a glimpse into September’s weather. Guess what: it will (still) be hot
Brazos County Commissioners during recent budget and tax rate hearing.
Brazos County leaders continue series of FY-24 budget and tax rate discussions
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott named George Jerrell Wise as the presiding judge of the newly...
Incoming Brazos County 472nd District Judge shares vision for new court and its community Impacts