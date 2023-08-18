City of College Station unveils new photo opportunity

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As students start to make their way back to Aggieland, the City of College Station unveiled a new selfie spot.

It’s located outside College Station City Hall on Texas Avenue.

The I heart Aggieland sign has a cut out in the “I” where you can pose for pictures.

The city wrote in a post on Facebook, “Stop by College Station city hall and snap a photo with our beautiful new welcome sign.”

