City of College Station unveils new photo opporunity

The City of College Station unveiled a new selfie spot.
The City of College Station unveiled a new selfie spot.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As students start to make their way back to Aggieland, the City of College Station unveiled a new selfie spot.

It’s located outside College Station City Hall on Texas Avenue.

The I heart Aggieland sign has a cut out in the “I” where you can pose for pictures.

The city wrote in a post on Facebook, “Stop by College Station city hall and snap a photo with our beautiful new welcome sign.”

