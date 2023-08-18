City of College Station unveils new photo opporunity
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As students start to make their way back to Aggieland, the City of College Station unveiled a new selfie spot.
It’s located outside College Station City Hall on Texas Avenue.
The I heart Aggieland sign has a cut out in the “I” where you can pose for pictures.
The city wrote in a post on Facebook, “Stop by College Station city hall and snap a photo with our beautiful new welcome sign.”
