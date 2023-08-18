Focus at Four: Congressman McCaul talks CHIPS Act, Afghanistan withdrawal investigation and more

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The CHIPS and Science Act is celebrating one year anniversary of being signed into law. The Act provides roughly $280 billion in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States. One of the major proponents of the legislation, Representative Michael McCaul says that it is important that we keep things like this close to home.

“This is a real breakthrough in in getting supply chain out manufacturing here in the United States and becoming self reliant,” said McCaul. “As we look at funding that I’ve been able to procure, we’re looking also at a hub technical center and also center for technology and semiconductors.”

It has been just over two years since the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan, tragically 13 servicemembers died during the withdrawal efforts. As Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, McCaul promised a full investigation into what happened. McCaul said the investigation is still underway but he is primarily concerned with veterans and their families.

“I’m going to have a roundtable with the Gold Star families and it’s very tragic to look at them knowing they lost their son or daughter in a massive explosion that could have been prevented,” said McCaul.

Donald Trump is the lead Republican nominee in the race for the presidency. McCaul expressed surprise at the fact that despite the four separate indictments Mr. Trump has experienced, his polls continue to rise, but did express concern considering his previous career as a federal prosecutor.

“I think if he’s a convicted felon. It would be very difficult,” said McCaul. “You’re innocent until proven guilty. But I would be worried about those [federal cases] more if I were him,” said McCaul.

When McCaul returns to Washington D.C., he says his most pressing matters are fairly simple.

“We got to keep the government open. We got to make sure we’re going to bring down the debt and the deficit and those are kind of our big, big priorities right now,” said McCaul.

