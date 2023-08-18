Grace Bible Church welcoming international students through Big Giveaway initiative

The church will be giving away nearly 1,000 items from bikes to kitchen appliances and other...
The church will be giving away nearly 1,000 items from bikes to kitchen appliances and other household goods.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Grace Bible Church is continuing an initiative that helps new Aggies feel more at home here in BCS. It’s called the Big Giveaway, and it allows international students to get some much-needed items.

The church will be giving away nearly 1,000 items from bikes to kitchen appliances and other household goods.

Texas A&M is expecting to have 3,500 international students during the 2023-2024 school year from 96 countries.

The Big Giveaway started in 1998 after a couple from the church had dinner at an international student’s home and was served water in a yogurt cup.

“The husband Larry said ‘That just illustrates how little students from all over the world bring, and we have the opportunity with things that we have plenty of to share,’” Pat Coyle said.

Coyle is the church’s operations manager and said the giveaway illustrates one of the free gifts God gives, which is grace.

“Those touches, those moments of kindness impact lives in incredible ways,” Coyle said. “We see that in normal everyday ministry, not just ministry like this, and those encounters turn into relationships.”

Registration for the Big Giveaway starts at 5 p.m. Friday at the Grace Bible Church Anderson Campus. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

International students will be able to register for one big item like a bike or desk with a chair and one small item like a blender or rice cooker. They also have the option to register for two small items.

Following registration, there will be a free party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Anderson Park. There will be food, music, performances and more.

Volunteers will deliver the items to the students’ apartments Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can learn more about the initiative here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin
National Hurricane Center now monitoring FOUR areas for potential tropical development
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
CSPD responds to Regent questioning integrity of student traffic stops

Latest News

The City of College Station unveiled a new selfie spot.
City of College Station unveils new photo opporunity
HEB Cooking Connection's Lisa Fritz joined BVTM Friday to share some family-friendly recipes...
Learn back-to-school-inspired recipes from HEB Cooking Connection
300,000 gallons of wastewater released unintentionally from City of Bryan’s sanitary sewer system
Focus at Four: Congressman McCaul talks CHIPS Act, Afghanistan withdrawal investigation and more
Focus at Four: Congressman McCaul talks CHIPS Act, Afghanistan withdrawal investigation and more