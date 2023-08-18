Hometown Heroes: A&M Consolidated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Tigers are coming off of a 9-3 record, co-district champs and a two round play off run 2022 season.

“We got a lot of returners and even the people who are new to the team are people we can use and could be weapons and threats on the field,” said running back Trey Taylor. “I think this year we have a lot of offensive keys and defensive keys.”

While Consol lost several seniors last year and their head coach, they return a strong group of skill position players.

“We are excited. We got a brand new coach, Coach Schmidt, we are super excited for what’s going to happen. There is just something different about this year and I think super excited for what going to happen. I think we are going to play really good football this year.”

The Tigers hope to be in contention for another district championship and make a deep run towards a state trophy.

“We are going to play really hard. We are going to get after our opponents,” exclaimed wide receiver Payton Bjork. “We are really going to give it our all but I think this year we are going to be focused and go a long way.”

The Tigers open up their schedule at Bowers Stadium taking on Huntsville on August 25th.

