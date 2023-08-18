Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro is coming off a trip to the postseason after failing to make it in 2021.

The Owls are ready to take another step forward this year as they have eight starters returning on offense and seven on defense. With an experienced tea, the Owls believe they can capture their first playoff victory in school history.

”We went 2-8 the year before, and so to go 7-5 in a bounce-back year is big,” sophomore defensive end Logan Jackson said. “We’re really excited about how we can look this year,” Jackson added.

“I think we have a lot of talent and experience,” said senior linebacker Jordan Coronado. “A lot of young guys played up last year so they have a year under their belt and be more ready for this year. They’ve been through it and get them more prepared for this year,” Coronado added.

“We bring back so many guys on both sides of the ball,” head coach Brad Hodges stated. “We expect to be up. Our district’s always going to be tough but we expect to be right up there at the top of it, and jump into the playoffs and see if we can’t get that playoff win and go on a roll there,” Hodges added.

The Owls begin their season at home against Hearne on August 25.

