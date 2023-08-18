Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars are coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class 5A Div. I state title game.

After falling short in the championship game two years ago, the Cougars didn’t miss a beat under first-year head coach Stoney Pryor. They went 14-3 ending their season at AT&T Stadium with a loss to Aledo. The Cougars have a lot of starters returning that are ready to not only make it back to state but to finish the job.

”First of all, hunger and humility go a long way,” head coach Stoney Pryor said. “We want to go back. Some of our kids that are on varsity were not part of the team last year. The ones who were part of the team would like to have a chance to go back and win the game this year. There is that hunger. I think humility is the idea that we’re not going to just show up and win games,” Pryor added.

“When you go there twice you have this feeling that you want to win it this time,” explained senior quarterback Arrington Maiden. “Our group chat’s name is third time’s the charm. Hopefully, we go back this year and get it done,” Maiden added.

“The last two years really we’ve been 99% of the way,” senior offensive lineman Harper Hall said. “We’ve been knocking on the door this whole time. The whole mentality this summer has been doing everything 100%” Harer added.

For the second year in a row, College Station will open the season against Lovejoy at the Tom Landry Classic in Allen on Saturday.

