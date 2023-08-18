Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota is coming off a 6-4 season but they barely missed the playoffs, snapping a 15-year postseason streak.

The Rattlers are used to having success and last year has motivated the team. The Rattlers believe they can bounce back this year with eight starters returning on both sides of the ball.

”When the season was over, the disappointment of it all set in,” explained Navasota head coach Casey Dacus. “We had a real rough 3 or 4 weeks there in December in the offseason because we’re not used to that. We’re used to playing at least until Thanksgiving or around there. Our guys came back in January with a whole new focus, a new mindset, very much eager to correct last season’s ending,” Dacus added.

“This year we want to play December football,” senior quarterback/safety Hudson Minor exclaimed. “We want to go until it’s cold enough. Last year we were just kind of getting our pieces, especially with some of us playing both sides of the ball last year. This year going into it we’re going to be a lot more experienced,” Minor added.

The road for the Rattlers won’t be easy. They have eight playoff teams ont heir schedule which starts on the road at Navarro.

