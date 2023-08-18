I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet open Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet has an upcoming shopping day.

Many teachers across the Brazos Valley are already back in class, but if any teacher needs to grab some last-minute classroom supplies and necessities, they can do so at the Teacher’s Closet this Saturday.

The Teacher Closet will be open from 9 - 11 a.m. located at Morning Star Storage on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

You must bring a valid Teacher ID to shop.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.