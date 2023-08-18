It’s jersey time at Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie football season is just around the corner.

Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters says the latest game day trends are now available.

“We got in our entire Jersey line for the 2023 season,” said Bodin. “We’ve got the replica jerseys, we’ve got the authentic I’m really excited just to have them in the stores.”

Like most items at Aggieland Outfitters, some styles can also be personalized with names.

“If you wanted to be unique we can actually put your last name and number on and a jersey,” Bodin said. “You can visit us online, or come in the stores.”

It’s not only jerseys, Bodin says all game day accessories and game day gear can be found at the retail store.

Find your perfect fit online or step into one of their two locations:

  • University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.
  • George Bush Store Location- 208 George Bush Dr.

