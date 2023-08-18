Judge rules Florida law banning some Chinese property purchases can be enforced

A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in...
A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Allen Winsor denied the American Civil Liberties Union’s request to block the state law as it seeks to overturn it. The group is representing Chinese citizens living in Florida.

The law applies to properties within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of military installations and other “critical infrastructure” and also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea. But Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties. The prohibition also applies to agricultural land.

The ACLU argued the law discriminates against potential homebuyers by nationality. The state argued that the law isn’t discriminatory because it addresses security issues posed by those nations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
Together Century Square expects to add 8 to 10 new businesses in the new development that will...
Century Square announces new businesses for second phase development
The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances
“The Texas A&M Space Institute will make sure the state expands its role as a leader in the new...
Texas A&M to build facility at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

Latest News

Arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii, said Robert Tripp,...
Authorities charge 9 current and former California police officers in corruption case
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump cancels news conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice
A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
Indictments for former president Donald Trump are stacking in several jurisdictions. (CNN,...
Trump grand jurors' information doxed, police investigating