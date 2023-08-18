Learn back-to-school-inspired recipes from HEB Cooking Connection

HEB Cooking Connection's Lisa Fritz joined BVTM Friday to share some family-friendly recipes...
HEB Cooking Connection's Lisa Fritz joined BVTM Friday to share some family-friendly recipes great for the school year.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s back-to-school season, and there’s now even more for parents to juggle as they also get back into the swing of things. That includes coming up with healthy and delicious meals before, during and after their kids’ school day. That’s why HEB Cooking Connection’s Lisa Fritz joined BVTM Friday to share some family-friendly recipes that can be great during the school year.

“Make ahead,” Fritz said. “That seems to be the key instead of figuring out the night before, the morning of.”

Below, you’ll find snack, breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes that can be made quickly and without many ingredients.

Frozen Snack Grapes

Ingredients:

  • Assorted grapes of choice, washed and dried
  • Assorted yogurt flavors of choice
  • Granola, crushed cereal, chopped nuts, etc.
  • Pretzel sticks or toothpicks

Directions:

  • Insert pretzel or toothpick into stem end of each grape. Freeze grapes.
  • Remove from freezer and dip each grape about halfway into yogurt.
  • Dip into granola and serve or return to freezer.

Yogurt and Cereal Breakfast Pops

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium/large banana (or 2 small)
  • 1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup strawberry milk
  • 1/2 cup dry cereal

Directions:

  • In the bowl of your mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the banana on medium until mashed and smooth (approximately 1 minute).
  • Slowly add in yogurt and milk. Continue mixing until blended. Add the cereal and stir by hand to avoid crushing it.
  • Pour into popsicle molds. Freeze 8 hours until solid.
  • Use any combination of flavored milk, yogurt and cereal- chocolate milk with Cocoa Puffs or Captain Crunch, white milk with Cheerios, strawberry with Fruit Loops- the possibilities are endless!
  • Yield will vary according to size of popsicle molds.

Cowboy Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. hot ground pork breakfast sausage
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 3 cups H-E-B baking mix
  • 1 can H-E-B Cream of Poblano soup
  • 2 cups shredded cheese of choice
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk (water or milk will work too)
  • Sliced jalapenos

Directions:

  • Cook sausage and onion in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat, stirring until it crumbles and no longer pink. Drain and cool.
  • Preheat oven to 375. Combine sausage, baking mix, and shredded cheese in a large bowl.
  • Make a well in the center of the mixture.
  • Stir together the soup and milk; add to sausage mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. (additional milk may be added, if necessary).
  • Spoon into lightly greased muffin tins, filling to tops of cups.
  • Top with sliced jalapenos.
  • Bake for 18-20 minutes or until lightly browned.

Aloha Wraps

Ingredients:

  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons pineapple preserves
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • Spinach tortilla wraps
  • Sliced deli turkey
  • Fresh spinach leaves
  • Shredded Colby Jack cheese
  • 1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and cut into thin strips
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • Julienned carrots

Directions:

  • Combine onion, pineapple preserves and cream cheese until smooth. Spread 2 tablespoons on each tortilla to within 1/2 inch of edges.
  • Layer turkey, spinach, cheese, cucumber, bell pepper and carrots on lower half of tortilla. Roll up firmly, tucking in sides. Serve immediately or seal in plastic wrap and store in refrigerator.

Truffle Shrimp Alfredo

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. Argentinean shrimp
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 jar Orti di Calabria Truffle Alfredo Sauce
  • 16 oz. Central Markey Organics pasta, cooked and drained
  • Parmesan Cheese for garnish

Directions:

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add butter. Once butter is melted, add shrimp and cook for 30 seconds per side. When shrimp begins to brown, stir in the alfredo sauce. Simmer to combine, toss with pasta, adjust seasoning and serve garnished with parmesan cheese.
  • Also delicious with cooked chicken!

