National Hurricane Center now monitoring FOUR areas for potential tropical development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Remember when NOAA recently updated their hurricane season forecast, calling for a 60% chance this season ends above average? The verification on that could quickly play out. As of the 7pm Thursday tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center, the agency is now monitoring four areas of potential development over the next five to seven days. One of these holds a low, for now, potential of developing in the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Another has a high chance of spinning into a tropical depression before the weekend ends.

GULF OF MEXICO TROPICAL POTENTIALS

Stormy, messy weather took shape today over parts of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the Southern Bahamas Thursday. That scattered rain, associated with a tropical wave, is expected to make a mess of the weekend over the northern part of the Bahamas, Florida, and Cuba. By Sunday this area of interest will emerge into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

An area of disturbed weather located just north of Hispaniola is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, where a broad area of low pressure could form. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week

The agency is currently giving this a low 30% chance for development. Why? Saharan dust. While upper-level winds are expected to relax over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, and water temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 80s, drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere could stunt tropical development of this low. One very consistent forecast model has called for this to remain as an “open atmospheric wave” that is driven toward far South Texas by Tuesday or Wednesday. The European model, on the other hand, has been very consistent in calling for a tropical depression to form, perhaps a weak tropical storm just before moving inland. If this were the case, it would have the opportunity to drift further up the Texas coast. Still, Thursday’s data continues to shift the path of this system -- developed or not -- further west and south of Southeast Texas.

/5 Texas needs rain...but will it get it?

◀️EURO keeps a healthy soaking but Thursday's data shifts to favor those along & west of I-35

▶️GFS is less & less impressed with water falling on much (if any) of the Lone Star State pic.twitter.com/jUPQbMaznl — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) August 18, 2023

More details are included in the video above. While the Brazos Valley is not out of the chance for needed rainfall from this system, Thursday’s data is more supportive of any rain chance happening along or west of I-35.

REST OF THE ATLANTIC BASIN

Three other tropical waves are moving west-northwest through the southern Atlantic, all of which hold differing development odds over the next two to seven days. While none of these seem to be a concern for the Gulf of Mexico or Texas, they are all worth monitoring. Here is the latest, as of Thursday evening, from the National Hurricane Center:

INVEST 98L -- FAR EAST ATLANTIC

Showers and thunderstorms have become a little better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Over the next few days environmental conditions appears mostly favorable for additional development while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at around 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week. | Development odds next 48 hours: 40% | Development odds next seven days: 70%

INVEST 99L -- MID-SOUTHERN ATLANTIC

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms persist in association with an elongated trough of low pressure about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for further development of this system, but a tropical depression could still form during the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. | Development odds next 48 hours: 40% | Development odds next seven days: 50%

EAST-SOUTHEAST OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:

Another area of low pressure could form in a day or so on the tail end of an elongated trough of low pressure, currently located more than 500 miles to the east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend into early next week as it moves generally west-northwestward at 10-15 mph across the Lesser Antilles into the northeastern Caribbean Sea. | Development odds next 48 hours: 10% | Development odds next seven days: 20%

