SARC seeks volunteer with a heart to support survivors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteer opportunities are open to those willing to lend their time to sexual assault survivors.

Lindsay LeBlanc with the Sexual Assault Resource Center said volunteers are the backbone of the organization.

“They help us run the support for survivors 24/7, 365 days a year, so our evenings, weekends and holidays are all led by volunteers so that our staff can focus on supporting survivors through the work day,” LeBlanc said. “Volunteers are so vital to the work that we do so we do have volunteers that will volunteer 8 to 5 in the office. They’ll help us support with our hotline or accompaniments during the day.”

Volunteer accompaniments are available to go to the hospital and support a survivor through a forensic exam or through a law enforcement report or court case.

Volunteers can also assist with the crisis intervention hotline.

“This is often the first line, a survivor picks up the phone and makes a call to us. They might be asking for help or they might be looking for counseling for services, or they might need to know where they need to go,” said LeBlanc. “We can answer all of those questions, support them or their loved ones through that process as well.”

Volunteers can also put care packages together for survivors to have when they arrive at a hospital for an exam.

“That care package is what we take out to the hospital and then that’s delivered to the survivors so that they have the information and the materials that they might need through that first exam process.”

Donations are also welcomed, just $25 can buy scrubs for the survivors to wear and toiletries for the care packages. If you would like to donate visit the SARC website.

There are several volunteer time slots available. It is required that all potential volunteers apply online and pass a background check.

The application deadline for Fall 2023 is September 18 at 5 p.m.

