Still Creek Ranch to hold Boots and Bling event

By Marina Vences
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch has been serving kids in the Brazos Valley area since 1988 and in order to keep doing their work, they are holding a Boots and Bling fundraising event on November 11.

Guest can enjoy food, live music and will be emceed by KBTX’s own Crystal Galny.

Executive Director James Inmon says the important thing about Still Creek Ranch is that they organization is focused on bettering their living situation.

“We’ve always said that Steel Creek Ranch helps take children from crisis to new creation,” Inmon said. “Crisis would be loosely defined as abuse, neglect or abandonment.”

Inmon says the money from this event will go toward general operating expenses, the Still Creek school, counseling sessions and equestrian therapy.

He also hopes some of the money can go towards the ranch’s future goals of helping their graduates that are older than 18, so they will be set up to be successful adults.

“18 doesn’t have to be the end of it for us.. so if we want to go beyond 18, we can and we already are,” Inmon said. “We’re really working with our current kiddos that are in high school to kind of start... receiving our help even into those early adult years.”

For more information about the event and how you can support the ranch go to their website, and for tickets go here.

