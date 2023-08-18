Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Honor and Lifetime Achievement Honorees announced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association announced on Friday that former women’s basketball head coach and administrator Lynn Hickey and Aggie softball national champion Erika Eriksson ‘89 were this year’s honorees of the Hall of Honor and Lifetime Achievement awards, respectively.

“I am thrilled to be able to honor Lynn Hickey and Erika Eriksson next month as our Hall of Honor and Lifetime Achievement Award honorees along with our 2023 Hall of Fame Class,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Their contributions to Texas A&M during their time in Aggieland was immeasurable, but what they have accomplished beyond A&M has been equally impressive. I am thankful that our athletics department has such incredible ambassadors that have personified the Aggie Spirit and Core Values in their daily lives.”

Hickey and Eriksson will be honored at the 45th Burgess Banquet at the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field on Sept. 15 alongside the 2023 Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame class.

The Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at Texas A&M. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes lettermen, who after graduation, have gone on to gain prominence through his or her efforts in industry, commerce, technology, athletics, the professions or other worthy endeavors.

Lynn Hickey – Hall of Honor

Hickey served Texas A&M for 15 years (1984-99) as both the head coach for the women’s basketball team and the senior women’s administrator and senior associate athletics director. She was hired in 1984 by former athletics director and Heisman Trophy winner John David Crow.

As the leader of the Aggie women’s basketball program from 1984-1994, Hickey amassed over 150 wins and coached Texas A&M hall of famers Lisa Branch and Dr. Lisa Langston. In her final season as head coach, before transitioning to a full-time administrator, she led A&M to a 23-8 record and its first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. During the 1994 NCAA tourney, Hickey and the Aggies became the lowest seed to ever reach the Sweet 16, defeating Florida and San Diego State as the No. 13 seed. The Maroon & White to this day still shares that distinction with Liberty (2005) and Marist (2007) as the lowest seed to advance to the third round at NCAAs.

As an administrator, Hickey was a trailblazer at Texas A&M for women’s athletics. She oversaw all women’s sports programs and played a pivotal role in the transition of Aggie soccer becoming an NCAA DI sport in 1993. She was instrumental with the construction of the softball team’s own stadium 1994 and spearheaded the school’s name change from Lady Aggies to Aggies for all women’s sports.

Hickey’s influence can still be seen at A&M events to this day, as she helped initiate the formation of the Aggie Dance Team and Hullabaloo Band. Additionally, she brought equestrian and archery to Aggieland, ensuring new and diverse opportunities for future student-athletes at A&M.

Hickey has gone on to an impressive career as an athletics director, leading the UTSA athletics department from 1999-2017 and most recently as the director of athletics at Eastern Washington (2018-23). At UTSA, Hickey was the only female Division I athletics director that oversaw both men’s and women’s sports in the state of Texas and initiated the formation of women’s golf, women’s soccer and football.

In 2007, Hickey was named to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, one of the most prestigious appointments in all of collegiate athletics. The 10-member committee oversees administration of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including the selection and seeding of teams for the tournament. Hickey, whose five-year term expired in 2012, became just the second female ever selected to the committee, joining Charlotte Athletics Director Judy Rose, who served from 1999-2003.

Hickey has been honored nationally and locally for her work in collegiate athletics. She was named the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators 2005 Division I-AAA Administrator of the Year. Hickey earned her second national award in June 2006 as the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics/GeneralSports TURF Systems Division I-AAA West Region AD of the Year. The San Antonio Express-News tabbed her as its 2010 Sportswoman of the Year and she also was selected to and completed the Masters Leadership Program of San Antonio and Bexar County. In September 2011, she received the ATHENA Leadership from the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. In 2020, she was inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.

Erika Eriksson ‘89 – Lifetime Achievement Award

Eriksson was a four-year letterwinner (1987-90) for the Texas A&M softball program and was a member of the 1987 NCAA Championship team that went 56-8 en route to the title. The La Marque, Texas, native was also a two-time team captain for the Aggies during her time as a student-athlete.

The Aggie earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas A&M in 1989 and 1991, respectively. Since becoming a Former Student, she has been a leader and innovator with the Lettermen’s Association, having served in various roles for the organization of the past 25+ years. In 1996, Eriksson was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors, which she still holds to this day. Additionally, she has acted as Secretary/Treasurer (2007), Vice President (2008), President-Elect (2009) and President (2010).

In 2010, Eriksson founded the Aggie Legends Golf Classic (ALGC) and remains director of the tournament. The ALGC raised over $80,000 from 2010-15 to help fund the Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club construction in Kyle Field. It has also established an endowment for a Foundation Excellence Award (FEA) through the Texas A&M Foundation. FEA scholarships support outstanding undergraduates from historically disadvantaged groups often underrepresented in Texas A&M’s student body, including minorities and those who face significant economic hurdles.

Eriksson has been deeply involved with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and has been a lifetime member of the organization since 1992. As a former Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship recipient, she has given back by serving in various capacities such as scholarship judge, Corral Club Assistant Division Chairman, Chairman of the Hideout Club and has been involved with the International Committee.

The La Marque High School alumna has played a pivotal role in the organization of her senior class’s 10-, 20- and 25-year reunions. Additionally, since 2010, she has been the Red Suit Captain of the Krewe of Gambrinus and Knights of Momus, helping coordinate the annual Galveston Mardi Gras Parade.

Eriksson lives in Houston, Texas, where she has enjoyed a long and successful career in the well control/oil and gas industry. She has worked for Cudd Well Control as a Well Control Risk Assessor since 2021.

