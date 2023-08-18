Texas A&M welcomes Aggie ACHIEVE students to campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Let’s give a big HOWDY to the newest members of the Aggie family!

Texas A&M University is welcoming nine new Aggie ACHIEVE students.

Aggie ACHIEVE is a four year inclusive higher education program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This week, the new students had orientation and found their classes.

The first ever Aggie ACHIEVE class graduated this past May.

