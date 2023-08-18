Thirteen Aggies set to compete at World Athletics Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M track & field team will be represented by one current student-athlete, 11 Aggie Pros students and one former coach set to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championships from August 19-27 at the National Athletics Centre.

Eight of the A&M contingents will boast the Red, White and Blue of the United States. The group is highlighted by a trio of Olympic medal winners, Athing Mu, Fred Kerley and Bryce Deadmon. These three won gold in their respective events at last year’s championships and look to defend those titles, with Mu in the women’s 800m, Kerley in the men’s 100m and Deadmon in the 4x400m relay. Kerley and Deadmon are also entered in the 200m and 400m, respectively. The remaining group from the United States includes Natosha Rogers in the 5,000m and 10,000m, Shamier Little in the 400m hurdles, Will Williams in the long jump, Maggie Malone and former volunteer coach Ariana Ince in the javelin event.

The lone current student-athlete and three-time NCAA Champion high jumper, Lamara Distin, dons the Jamaican flag at the championships. She is joined by recent Texas A&M graduate Charokee Young, who will also represent Jamaica while competing in the women’s 400m and 4x400m relay.

Former two-time NCAA Champion in the men’s decathlon, Lindon Victor, participates for Grenada at the championships. He logged a fifth-place finish in last year’s event with 8,474 points, just 76 points shy of his personal best.

The group is rounded out by a pair of former A&M field stars in Ghana’s Deborah Acquah, who will participate in the women’s long jump, and Yasser Mohamed Tahar Triki, who will represent Algeria in the men’s triple jump.

