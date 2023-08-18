Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 2023 Teaching Excellence Awards
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The district of Blinn College recognized the Teaching Excellence Award winners recently.
The instructors “demonstrated a commitment to fostering innovative learning environments, a passion for knowledge, and a relentless dedication to the success of their students,” according to a Blinn Communications.
Thank you to these and all teachers for your hard work and passion which you bring with you to work every day.
