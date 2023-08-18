Two local businesses join list of fastest growing U.S. companies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kerr Surveying and Barracks Townhomes both made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list.

Companies that make this list are recognized by Inc. as the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies based on their revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2022.

The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000, and the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

Kerr Surveying ranked 3,803 and saw 124% growth. Barracks Townhomes ranked 3,853 and grew 122%.

“The goal is not to be an Inc. 5000 company, it’s just to create a place that protects the public and creates a great work environment for our employees but also create a product that is trustworthy and true for our clients,” said Kerr Surveying President, Nathan Kerr.

To qualify for the list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held and for-profit.

“There is no special sauce, it’s just treating each other well,” said Kerr.

To see the full Inc. 5000 list, click here.

