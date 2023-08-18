Two local businesses join list of fastest growing U.S. companies

Kerr Surveying joined Inc. 5000 with a growth of 124% from 2019 to 2022.
Kerr Surveying joined Inc. 5000 with a growth of 124% from 2019 to 2022.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kerr Surveying and Barracks Townhomes both made the 2023 Inc. 5000 list.

Companies that make this list are recognized by Inc. as the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies based on their revenue growth rate from 2019 to 2022.

The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000, and the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

Kerr Surveying ranked 3,803 and saw 124% growth. Barracks Townhomes ranked 3,853 and grew 122%.

“The goal is not to be an Inc. 5000 company, it’s just to create a place that protects the public and creates a great work environment for our employees but also create a product that is trustworthy and true for our clients,” said Kerr Surveying President, Nathan Kerr.

To qualify for the list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held and for-profit.

“There is no special sauce, it’s just treating each other well,” said Kerr.

To see the full Inc. 5000 list, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The track of a potential tropical system is questionable as it moves west through the Gulf of...
Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico: What we know about next week’s tropical chances
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin
National Hurricane Center now monitoring FOUR areas for potential tropical development
Chief Johnson said he worked this out with the County Attorney to figure out the best way to...
Texas A&M University police changing enforcement of marijuana possession under 2 ounces
This home caught fire Wednesday night on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan.
Bryan home fire appears to be ‘electrical in nature’ say investigators
CSPD responds to Regent questioning integrity of student traffic stops

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update - August 18
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
Death investigation underway in Madison County
Caleb Britt joined Lisa Fritz of HEB's Cooking Connection to talk fun recipes.
Learn back-to-school-inspired recipes from HEB Cooking Connection