Wheels, Watches and Whiskey promises to be an unforgettable evening for charity

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Make your way to the Stella this weekend for a one of a kind charity event, Wheels, Watches and Whiskey.

The event will feature a car show, live painting and art exhibitions, whiskey tastings and the ability to shop for watches, all while supporting the organization OnRamp.

OnRamp is providing vehicle solutions for people who need transportation to pursue educational or job opportunities, none of which is possible without transportation.

Over 150 vehicles have been gifted to people in the BCS community.

Those making their way to the Wheels, Watches and Whiskey event will support the OnRamp mission.

Many exotic and classic vehicles will be on site as McLaren Automotive is the title sponsor of the event.

In addition to all the great drink opportunities, there’s going to be some incredible menu options prepared by chef Kirby of Campfire.

The event will take place on Saturday evening, August 19 at the Stella Hotel.

For more information visit the Wheels, Watches and Whiskey website.

