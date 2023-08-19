30+ students treated for heat-related emergencies at Prairie View A&M University

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - A Friday evening of festivities took a dangerous and distressing turn at Prairie View A&M University’s stadium, as more than two dozen students were quickly overwhelmed by the intense heat.

Just before 10 pm, first responders began receiving reports of students passing out due to dehydration with some having seizure-like symptoms, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

Ambulances and medics from surrounding counties including Grimes, Austin, Brazos, Fort Bend, and Washington Counties responded to the campus to assist with patient transfers and treatments.

One student was taken by a medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White in College Station, according to radio traffic.

Prairie View A&M shared this statement overnight:

“Following the conclusion of Panther Camp activities, several students reported symptoms of heat exhaustion. Emergency medical professionals were immediately dispatched to the scene to treat students for heat-related illnesses. As a precaution, students are encouraged to monitor themselves and others for symptoms such as high body temperature, dizziness or fainting, confusion, and upset stomach. Individuals exhibiting these symptoms should call 911.”

KBTX has reached out to Prairie View A&M officials along with Waller County EMS and Emergency Management to get an update on everyone’s conditions and a more accurate count of how many were treated on campus and sent to hospitals across the region.

