COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Volleyball team is hosting a meet and greet at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in College Station Sunday afternoon.

Fans can get autographs and meet the players and new head coach Jamie Morrison along with his staff.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m.

