A&M’s Zuhn III says fans should not worry about Aggie offensive line this year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Continuity along the offensive line is key for any football team’s success. Case in point the last time Texas A&M won a conference championship was 1998 and I’m pretty sure the offensive united that started that season was the same five players that started in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State to wrap it up.

That has not been the case in a long time in Aggieland. Depth plays a big roll at any position, but in particular on the offensive line because of the physical play that happens along the line during every play.

The O-line had it’s issues last season at Texas A&M, but the hope is that last year’s weakness will be a strength this season.

Offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III says fans should not be worried about the O-line’s play in 2023.

“We have probably seven or eight guys at least that could play in any game this season so the competition is there and everyone is working their butt off to fight for those five spots,” said the sophomore out of Fort Collins. “We are moving people around, people are playing multiple positions, so everyone is kind of getting that groove together with multiple people. It is going to be great,” Zuhn concluded.

Aggies prepare for 3rd scrimmage at Kyle Field Saturday

Texas A&M will kick off its 2023 season on September 2nd with a 6pm kick against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.

