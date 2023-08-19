CSPD patrol vehicle struck as suspect evaded police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station police vehicle was struck by a fleeing suspect Friday night as officers investigated reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Balcones Drive.

According to police, when they arrived in the area to investigate the shots, they found a vehicle matching that of a vehicle seen in the area by witnesses after the shots were fired.

Police say when they shined a spotlight on the Dodge Charger, a man later identified as Kenton Lister, was seen crawling into the driver’s seat from the back seat with his pants down. When the officer exited his patrol unit and approached the car, Lister reportedly sped off and struck the police unit as he drove away.

Police say they went followed the car until speeds reached approximately 100 mph.

Officers then found the vehicle wrecked out at the intersection of Rio Grande Blvd and Rock Prarie Road.

A female passenger in the car was found nearby and arrested on an evading charge.

Lister was last seen in the area of Bachmann Park, according to police.

At last check, he had not been arrested.

