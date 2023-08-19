Dallas visits Washington following Sykes’ 30-point outing

Dallas Wings (17-14, 9-7 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-16, 8-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Dallas Wings after Brittney Sykes scored 30 points in the Washington Mystics' 83-79 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Mystics have gone 10-5 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 18.9 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 5.8.

The Wings have gone 7-8 away from home. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up 83.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings won 90-62 in the last meeting on July 29. Teaira McCowan led the Wings with 18 points, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cloud is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Mystics. Sykes is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Satou Sabally is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.