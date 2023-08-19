Hometown Heroes: Caldwell

Caldwell Hornets football logo
Caldwell Hornets football logo(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Updated: 38 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Continuing in class 4A division 2 we move to the Caldwell Hornets.

“We’ve kind of made this reputation of that we are not good over the past few years but with this new coaching and how they have been doing at other places I think it’s going to be really good for us.,”exclaimed Coy Becka.

The Hornets are looking to bounce back this year after a winless 2022 season.

“I am looking forward to just hopefully winning the day and then obviously that will lead to winning the week,” said offensive lineman Koy Macik. “We have to just focus on the upcoming challenges and then the victories will hopefully come.”

New Head Coach Sean Witherwax returns to the sidelines to help rebuild the Caldwell program with over 25 years of experience.

“2-18 whatever it is, that’s tough. The thing I’ve told them since I have been there is we are just going to work hard. We are going to go to work every single day, we are going to do our best and we are going to find a way,” said Witherwax. “Once we get that first win, everything else will fall into place.

Caldwell kicks off their season hosting Groesbeck on the 25th.

