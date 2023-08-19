Hometown Heroes: Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustangs are coming off of an 8-5 season, finishing second in their district.

“This years team’s motivation in the offseason and throughout the summer work outs is that we want to be playing in December and who knows where the chips will fall then,” said Madisonville Head Coach Russell Urbantke.

Madisonville fell in the third round of playoffs to Silsbee last season.

“The people that we got now, they work harder so I feel like we can be good and better than last year,” said WR/DB Lorenzo Johnson Jr.

This year the Mustangs are gunning for a district championship and a deep playoff run with the help of 7 returning starters on both sides of the ball.

“I think we have to go and get that District Championship. We fell short of it last year losing to Connally,” said cornerback JaKeithon Owens. “Now we have to go and beat them and pass the third round this year.”

The Mustangs begin their 2023 season hosting Diboll on the 25th.

