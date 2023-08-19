MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Washington State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to get in the win column as they continue a four-match homestand with Sunday’s 6 p.m. match against the Washington State Cougars at Ellis Field.

With a 500-169-47 career record, Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri will move into ninth place on the NCAA’s all-division women’s soccer all-time wins list with the Aggies’ next victory. He would tie the retired 31-year head coach at UC San Diego, Brian McManus.

The Maroon & White were on the wrong end of the score for their season opener in Thursday’s match as No. 6 Florida State scored in the 86th minute to declare a 2-1 victory.

Texas A&M had four players make their Aggieland debuts in Thursday’s match, including a pair of freshmen in the starting lineup. Adysen Armenta and Margo Matula started their first career matches as Aggies, playing 87 and 79 minutes, respectively. Graduate transfer Sammy Smith notched A&M’s lone goal in her first match on Ellis Field. Junior transfer Jazmine Wilkinson started at forward for her first career Aggie cap.

Washington State enters the contest with a 1-0-0 record beating Eastern Washington, 3-1. The Aggies own a 2-1-0 record in the all-time series against the Cougars. A&M won the most recent meeting, 1-0, in 2010. Current assistant coach Alyssa Mautz scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute.

The Cougars are 1-0-0 on the season, starting the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Eastern Washington last Thursday. Naomi Clark, Margie Detrizio and Reagan Kotschau scored for Washington State in the opener.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call.

A radio call of the match is available with the voices of Casey Atnip and David Nuño on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

PROMOTIONS

Super Air Blaster Giveaway

· A&M Soccer super air blasters (noisemakers) will be available for the first 500 fans that visit the Howdy Tent in the Northwest corner of Ellis Field.

Sunday Funday

· Purchase one full price adult ticket and bring up to four kids for FREE.

· In-person gameday sales only. No advance purchases.

Kids Zone

· Pregame in the Northwest corner of Ellis Field.

· Includes a rotation of inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.