United Way of the Brazos Valley holds annual Campaign Kickoff Tailgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the Texas A&M football season the United Way of the Brazos Valley held its annual Campaign Kickoff Tailgate Friday night.

The dinner was held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. It featured a live auction for the first time, as well as games, and a visit from the Aggie Yell Leaders. United Way said the evening was designed to be a fun, slow-paced evening.

Kate Clair, development manager for United Way of the Brazos Valley said the event is a way to raise money for its nonprofit partners.

“The goal of this evening is to raise as much money as possible so that we can give out grant funding to our 28 nonprofit partner agencies, as well as to fund our own programs, Early Literacy, 211 and Ride to Health and just bring more awareness about what United Way does in the Brazos Valley,”

Without the funds, Clair said there would be nothing to distribute at a time when many people are struggling.

“After this event obviously you can always donate, go to our website and donate, or you can volunteer, you can advocate for us because one of the biggest things is just telling people about what we do,” Clair said.

In years past the tailgate was held as a luncheon, but it was changed this year to make it more convenient, Clair said.

“The traffic with the parking garage was a big factor, and then everybody has to get back to work, but now this is their evening and they’re here and they’re just going to have fun and this is the night,” Clair said.

KBTX’s Karla Castillo emceed the event. KBTX also auctioned off a Lunch for 4 with the KBTX Crew.

