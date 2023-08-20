18-wheeler crash closes southbound Hwy 6 in Bryan

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 6 southbound lanes are closed Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler hauling heavy materials rolled on its side

The crash happened at the split of Texas Avenue and SH 6 near Davila Middle School.

One witness on scene tells KBTX the semi appears to have been hauling granite and marble and cell phone video from the scene shows shattered pieces scattered across the highway.

It could take some time for the debris to be removed and parts of Highway 6 southbound could be closed throughout Sunday morning.

Manny Contreras is one of the good samaritans who stopped to help the truck driver out of the vehicle following the crash. He told us the driver had some injuries but it didn’t appear to be anything life-threatening.

No word yet on what caused the crash but Contreras said the driver mentioned something about a deer in the roadway.

