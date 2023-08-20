18-wheeler crash closes southbound Hwy 6 in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 6 southbound lanes are closed Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler hauling heavy materials rolled on its side

The crash happened at the split of Texas Avenue and SH 6 near Davila Middle School.

🚨18-WHEELER ROLLOVER: Highway 6 southbound in Bryan at the Texas Ave split near Davila Middle School. Witness on scene says it was hauling granite and marble. Expect delays and detours through the morning.



One witness on scene tells KBTX the semi appears to have been hauling granite and marble and cell phone video from the scene shows shattered pieces scattered across the highway.

It could take some time for the debris to be removed and parts of Highway 6 southbound could be closed throughout Sunday morning.

Manny Contreras is one of the good samaritans who stopped to help the truck driver out of the vehicle following the crash. He told us the driver had some injuries but it didn’t appear to be anything life-threatening.

No word yet on what caused the crash but Contreras said the driver mentioned something about a deer in the roadway.

