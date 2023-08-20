Aggie volleyball shows fight in 3-1 exhibition loss to (15) Baylor

Texas A&M came up short 3-1 in an exhibition against (15) Baylor at Reed Arena on Saturday.
Texas A&M came up short 3-1 in an exhibition against (15) Baylor at Reed Arena on Saturday.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M came up short 3-1 in an exhibition against (15) Baylor at Reed Arena on Saturday.

Baylor took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-16. Then A&M came alive in the third taking the set 25-13. The fourth was tied at 25-25, but Baylor won 27-25.

The Aggies hit the road for the next couple of weeks for the Omaha Invite and the Hampton Inn Invitational.

