Aggie volleyball shows fight in 3-1 exhibition loss to (15) Baylor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M came up short 3-1 in an exhibition against (15) Baylor at Reed Arena on Saturday.

Baylor took the first two sets 25-22 and 25-16. Then A&M came alive in the third taking the set 25-13. The fourth was tied at 25-25, but Baylor won 27-25.

The Aggies hit the road for the next couple of weeks for the Omaha Invite and the Hampton Inn Invitational.

