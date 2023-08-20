College Station boys win Mud, Sweat, & Cheers Relay

COOKS POINT, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday morning several area cross country teams raced at the Mud, Sweat, & Cheers Relay at Top Tier Training Camp in Cooks Point.

Runners competed in 4 person teams and each raced over a 1.5-mile loop which included hurdling logs, going over round hay bales, traversing creek beds, and clearing a mud pit.

The College Station Cougars had a great showing with the following results:

3rd VG Ellie Seagraves, Delaney Ulrich, Audrey Wong, & Allie Fleener

1st VB Eli Frey, Dylan McCue, Vance Ballabina, & Noah Benn

2nd JVG Megan Wagner, Caroline Munson, Allie DeLeon, & Cindy Ramirez

2nd JVB Nathan Krammer, Tallis Green, Thomas Chen, Mika’s Watanabe

The Burton Panther Cross Country team also ventured out to Top Tier Training and entered two relays. The top three finishers for the Panthers were Hunter Hancock (Sr), Devlin Douglas (So) and Andre Ortiz (Sr).

The Lady Panthers fielded one relay. Finishing first among the Lady Panthers were Peyton Sigsbee (Jr), Avery Applewhite (Jr), and Melanie Woods (So).

The Burton Panthers continue their season next Saturday, August 26th at the Caldwell Invitational in Davidson Creek Park.

