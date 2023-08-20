Consol girls win Mud, Sweat, & Cheers Relay

Consol girls cross country wins Mud, Sweat, & Cheers Relay: Rowen Skinner, Elizabeth Gregory, Rachel Moran, Madison Black.(A&M Consolidated High School)
By Tyler Shaw and A&M Consolidated High School
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COOKS POINT, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, August 19th, the A&M Consolidated Cross Country team opened up their season at the Mud, Sweat, and Cheers Relay near Caldwell, TX. The relay race consisted of runners racing on a 1.5 mile loop filled with obstacles, such as mud pits and hay bales.

Following are the results earned by the Consol Tigers and Lady Tigers:

Varsity Boys

2nd - 35:12.00 - Ben Moran, Mauricio Granda, James Ellison, Kian Dekkers.

Junior Varsity Boys

7th - 39:34.00 - Josh Price, Jay Whitfield, Daniel Fix, Caleb Koeneman.

Varsity Girls

1st - 41:18.00 - Rowen Skinner, Elizabeth Gregory, Rachel Moran, Madison Black.

4th - 43:31.00 - Alexandra Staack, Abby Rowes, Logen Feldhousen, Rebecca Moran.

Junior Varsity Girls

3rd - 48:38.00 - Sully Glass, Ava Southerland, Lilly Mueller, Suzanne Williams.

The A&M Consolidated Cross Country will continue their season on Friday, August 25th, at the Friday Night Lights meet at Bear Branch Park in The Woodlands.

